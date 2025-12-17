Arsenal 'confident' of tying key man down to new contract as sporting director Andrea Berta focuses on securing futures of star Gunners players

One big reason behind Arsenal's success this season is the partnership between right-back Timber and right winger Bukayo Saka. The Dutchman's link-up play and almost telepathic team play has not gone unnoticed, with former Arsenal defender Lauren describing him as "one of the very best".

He told Metro: "This guy came from a very bad injury. First of all, he has proved his mental strength in order to get back to the highest level. He’s come from the shadow and then perform the way he did. On the pitch, he’s been absolutely brilliant, especially in bringing the ball out from the back. We are at Arsenal, we know how to be good getting the ball from the back and start to play. Also, he gets to the position in the middle of the park, and high up front next to Bukayo Saka. Sometimes we see a connection between players in the game.

"The two full-backs, the people up there on the side, they have to have that kind of connection. I believe that the connection between Timber and Saka has been absolutely brilliant. It always open the spaces on the right-hand flank. If Bukayo comes inside, he can go outside. If Bukayo is outside, he can pop inside to be an extra men next to the people in the left. He’s been absolutely brilliant and one of the very best. The boy has been brilliant. And there’s more to come. He’s young, so we’ve got a full-back for a long, very long time."