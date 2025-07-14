Cristhian Mosquera Arsenal 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal finally closing in on Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera as Mikel Arteta's summer spending spree continues

Arsenal C. Mosquera Transfers Valencia LaLiga Premier League

Arsenal are closing in on signing Spanish centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia this summer. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the defender and are close to finalising a deal with the La Liga side. The youngster, who recently represented Spain at the U-21 European Championship, is being considered as a perfect back up for William Saliba and Gabriel.

  • Arsenal set to sign Mosquera
  • Have agreed personal terms with the player
  • Arteta on a spending spree in the summer
