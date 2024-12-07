Martin Odegaard GFXGetty Images/@helenspilling Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

'We love you so much' - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and ballroom dancer wife Helene Spilling welcome baby boy

M. OedegaardArsenalPremier LeagueShowbizFulham

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard welcomed a baby boy along with ballroom dancer wife Helene Spilling.

  • The couple first announced their pregnancy in August
  • A baby boy was born to them on December 1
  • Announced the news on Instagram on Friday
