Arsenal's bid is rejected! Gunners fail with first offer for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera as La Liga side hold out for €20m
Arsenal’s pursuit of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera has hit an early snag after the Spanish club reportedly dismissed the Gunners’ opening bid. According to Radio Marca Valencia, the La Liga outfit have already turned down an offer that fell short of their €20 million (£17m/$23.5m) asking price for the highly-rated 21-year-old.
- Arsenal set sights on Mosquera
- Valencia remain firm on their demands
- Gunners yet to table a bigger offer