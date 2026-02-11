Blow for Arsenal! Beth Mead one of two big absentees for crucial Champions League knockout clash just a few weeks before the Lionesses' World Cup qualifying campaign begins

Arsenal fans will hope Slegers' explanation of Mead's absence points to an injury that can just be managed, rather than a bigger issue. The Gunners have some huge games coming up as the end of the season looms, starting with this Champions League play-off as the reigning European champions look to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

However, there are also opportunities in the next few weeks for Mead to get the rest she may need to keep on top of any pain in her shin. Arsenal are heavy favourites in this tie with Leuven and if they can secure a comfortable win in Belgium, like the 3-0 victory they got over this same opponent in the league phase back in December, Mead may not necessarily be needed for the second leg if it would be better for her to rest.

The Gunners also have an FA Cup tie against second-tier Bristol City later this month that they will be expected to win comfortably and then it is the international break. England boss Sarina Wiegman will hope Mead is available when that comes around, as the Lionesses will be starting their 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign at the start of next month. A trip to Turkey to face Ukraine is first up, before Iceland come to Nottingham Forest's City Ground on March 7.