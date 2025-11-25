Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot told 'slap in the face' comments actually 'felt like a punch' as Liverpool boss faces fan backlash for awful run of form
Season falters as Slot makes feelings clear
Slot’s side have already lost two more league matches than in the entirety of the previous title-winning season. The shock 3-0 loss at home to Forest was the Reds heaviest home defeat in four years, highlighted significant defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of heart, with goals conceded to Murillo, Nicolo Savona, and Morgan Gibbs-White.
It was Forest's second consecutive win at Anfield, a result that has piled immense pressure on Slot, whose side has now lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, with the only win coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Ahead of Wednesday's visit of PSV Eindhoven, Slot said: "The Forest defeat gave us a bit of a smack in the face." This comment has greatly annoyed many Liverpool fans.
Liverpool fans: 'We must be punch drunk by now'
The reaction was much like @aeren__09, who said: "What about the 5 losses before that?" Which was a view @Bishop_Yayo agreed with, saying: "Oh dear lord.... The others defeats had no effect on yous? 😭😭😭😭."
And @dannwaneri added: "If it took losing 3-0 at home to Forest to give you "a smack in the face," you're not paying attention. The warning signs have been there for months. This should've been obvious long before now."
Meanwhile, @Northeastred said: "We’ve had that many ‘smacks in the face’ recently we must be punch drunk by now…"
And with the Champions League clash on the horizon, @DavidOf39525906 chipped in with: “Can he pls just shut up and focus on the PSV game."
The comments continued with @easykilltv adding: "Felt like a full blown punch to the face for me along with the other defeats."
And @Jcf1081 said: "Losing to Man United at home wasn't? Standards are in the bin at this club with this clown in charge."
Slot: 'I feel guilty for it'
The Reds boss said: "It's ridiculous, unbelievable. I have said many times you will never find enough excuses for us to perform like this. It's unexpected for the club, for me for everyone. We are conceding more goals than last season. This time last season we conceded zero set-pieces; now it's nine. The number of goals is close to ridiculous for a club like us."
The Dutchman added: "I take the responsibility, I feel guilty for it. We are busy working on it, I'm at the club where we aren't just used to being successful but also at times when we aren't. We are going to give extra effort. As a manager I try to lead by example and try even harder!"
Trip to London after PSV clash for Liverpool
Liverpool travel to West Ham on Sunday in a crucial Premier League match at the London Stadium as both teams are struggling with poor form and mounting injuries. The Hammers, currently 17th in the table, are hoping to capitalise on the Reds' recent slump. The Anfield side are in 12th position, having won just one of their last six league games, leading to pressure on Slot to improve the season. The east Londoners are set to welcome back Lucas Paqueta from suspension, providing a much-needed boost in midfield, while Crysencio Summerville is a doubt due to injury. The Reds have a strong historical record against West Ham, winning 37 of their 59 total meetings, and are backed as favourites despite their current form.
