Arne Slot opens up on challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool despite flying start as he addresses similarities to legendary ex-Reds boss
Arne Slot has detailed how he picked up where Jurgen Klopp left off after taking over at Liverpool - and insists he 'felt at home after a few days'.
- Slot describes transition to from Netherlands to Liverpool
- Points out that he and Klopp have similar ideals
- Slot emphasises importance of handling disappointments