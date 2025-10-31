'It goes against my beliefs!' - Arne Slot claims he will NOT focus on Liverpool's defence as Reds boss hopes his side score their way out of slump

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s crucial Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Slot was asked whether adopting a more cautious approach might be the temporary fix his struggling side needs. The Dutchman’s answer was defiant.

"It does go against my beliefs but I have won games in the past, like Man City away, that went against my beliefs but it was necessary to play it like that over there in the second half," he said. "I would be more than open to adapting in certain situations, but I don't think the story is that we conceded chance after chance or that we are too open, every single game, maybe apart from Palace and Brentford, all the other games we deserved much more than we got, and we hardly conceded a chance."

The manager doubled down on his mantra and further insisted that he wouldn’t rip up his attacking blueprint just to grind out results.

"I don't see a reason to change our playing style completely but we need to do better in not conceding goals that for sure," he said. "Even with the team this week which played for the first time together, I think they only conceded three big chances but unfortunately they all went in. But that's because they were big chances, not chances, they were big chances."