Arne Slot hails 'special' Florian Wirtz and claims Liverpool midfielder finally ready for Premier League

The narrative surrounding Wirtz has undergone a total transformation since the opening months of the season. Following his high-profile arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, the German international initially looked like a player burdened by the physical intensity of the English game. During those early weeks, Wirtz struggled to find his rhythm, leading to questions from pundits and fans alike about whether his creative flair would translate to the Premier League.

However, those early-season doubts have been firmly put to bed by a sensational run of form that has seen Wirtz become the heartbeat of the Liverpool midfield. Through his recent run of goals and assists, he has been the primary architect of a revitalised Reds attack. While Liverpool recently endured a patchy five-game winless run in the league, Wirtz was often the lone spark - scoring in disappointing draws against Fulham and Burnley - a trend that culminated in his dominant performance during last Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Newcastle. After setting up Hugo Ekitike for the equalising goal in the first-half, Wirtz made it 3-1 midway through the second period in a resounding win for the Reds.