Arne Slot didn't disrespect the FA Cup - Liverpool's embarrassing Plymough loss a small price to pay in bid for Premier League and Champions League glory

Sunday's 1-0 loss at Home Park was humiliating for the Reds, but the Dutchman's decision to rest his star men was the correct call

The post-match narrative at Plymouth was entirely predictable. As soon as the full-time whistle blew at Home Park, Arne Slot stood accused of disrespecting the FA Cup.

The argument was that the Dutchman had made the first serious misstep since taking charge of Liverpool last summer by making 10 changes to the side that had routed Tottenham on Thursday to seal a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Was Slot's selection the key contributing factor to one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history, in terms of form, league position and disparity in wealth? Absolutely. But the idea that he was wrong to ring the changes for what's long since become a second-tier tournament for top teams was utterly ludicrous - especially with Liverpool perfectly placed to win far more prestigious prizes this season.