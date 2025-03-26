Argentina player ratings vs. Brazil: Who needs Lionel Messi? Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez star as Albiceleste blow out Selecao in securing 2026 World Cup spot

Lionel Scaloni's side showed no signs of missing his star man, as the reigning World Cup champions won comfortably at home

Julian Alvarez led the line with aplomb and Enzo Fernandez pulled the strings as Argentina rolled to a 4-1 win over Brazil Tuesday night to wrap up their World Cup qualification effort in style. La Albiceleste had already secured qualification before kickoff thanks to results elsewhere, but showed no signs of security, scoring three well-crafted goals in the first half and then seeing out the second to blow away their biggest rivals at home.

Argentina had little to play for. You wouldn't have known it. La Albiceleste, playing without Lionel Messi, started with a real attacking intent. They scored after just four minutes, Alvarez capitalizing off a couple of ricochets before finishing through the keeper's legs for a 1-0 lead. They made it 2-0 less than 10 minutes later, with Fernandez arriving at the back post to turn home Nahuel Molina's cross.

Brazil stuck around, though. Matheus Cunha, after barely having a sniff through the first 25 minutes, smashed one home from outside the box in the 26th. Argentina responded again, though, as Fernandez played a deft lobbed pass to Alexis Mac Allister, who completed the wonderful move with a dink over a sprawling goalie.

Article continues below

The Selecao switched things up at the break, introducing three new faces at half time. But it mattered little. Argentina exercised complete control throughout the second half, and were good value for their fourth, substitute Giuliano Simeone leathering one into the roof of the net from a tight angle to round off a memorable evening. A famous win wrapped up, the 2026 World Cup awaits.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from La Estadio Monumental...