Getty Images Sport 'Anyone who thinks Cruz Azul or Tigres already has the title in the bag is wrong' - Mexican media react to Vancouver Whitecaps' win over Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals Champions Cup Vancouver Whitecaps Cruz Azul Tigres Inter Miami CF L. Messi Whitecaps advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final and gain respect in Mexico. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cruz Azul and Tigres face each to determine second finalist (Aggregate 1–1)

Whitecaps aim to become first Canadian Team to win the Champions Cup

