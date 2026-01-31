AFP
Antony mixing it with the best! Ex-Man Utd flop matches Harry Kane & closes in on Kylian Mbappe after latest stunning Real Betis performance
Antony shining in Spain
The 25-year-old already had eight goals and seven assists to his name this season before Feyenoord rolled into town in the final round of Europa League league phase fixtures on Thursday night. Once again, he had the kind of match-winning impact that he struggled to make so often during his time at Man Utd, scoring a sublime opening goal and later assisting Betis' second in a 2-1 win over the Dutch giants.
Antony picked the ball up on the edge of the box in the 17th minute before shifting it out of his feet and whipping an inch-perfect shot into the inside of the side-netting. He then turned provider shortly after the half-hour mark, ending a trademark mazy dribble with a pinpoint cross that was headed home by Adbe Ezzalzouli. Feyenoord pulled a goal back late on, but Betis held on for the win to seal an impressive fourth-placed finish in the league phase to qualify for the last 16.
Antony matching Kane & chasing Mbappe
Antony has been a big part in Betis' success in Europe, including helping them to the Conference League final at the end of 2024-25, albeit that ended in a heavy defeat to Chelsea. Indeed, his latest pair of contributions means he has matched Bayern Munich hitman Harry Kane for European goal involvements since arriving at the Seville-based club a year ago (14 - eight goals, six assists), and he is just three behind Real Madrid sensation Kylian Mbappe in the same period, per Opta.
Antony bounces back from outburst
The Brazil international now has an impressive 31 goal contributions in 51 appearances for Betis since his initial loan move there a year ago, including seven in six appearances in this season's Europa League. However, there seemed to be trouble in paradise in his last La Liga outing for the club, as he had a shocking meltdown after being substituted during the 2-1 defeat at Alaves.
In an attempt to explain his actions, Antony wrote on social media: "We are in a key moment of the season and the most important thing is Betis. The images from the last match reflect competitiveness and self-demand, never a lack of respect for the club or the group. We remain united, working hard and focused on our objectives."
What comes next?
It was reported that Antony was more frustrated with his own performance than the fact he was substituted, having struggled with his fitness of late. He will be thrilled, therefore, to have bounced back so emphatically against Feyenoord in midweek and he will want to keep the momentum going when Los Verdiblancos take on struggling Valencia in the league on Sunday. He has previously professed that he is feeling very much at home at Betis, having pushed for a permanent return there all summer long following his dire spell at Man Utd.
