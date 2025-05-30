Antony and Erik ten Hag reunited?! New Bayer Leverkusen boss plots swoop for Man Utd misfit after impressive Real Betis loan spell as Alejandro Garnacho is also targeted
Bayer Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United misfit Antony after his impressive Real Betis spell.
- Ten Hag wants Antony at Leverkusen
- Leverkusen also targeting Alejandro Garnacho
- Both players want to leave Man Utd