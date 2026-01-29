Antonio Conte rages at packed fixture schedule after Napoli crash out of Champions League to former club Chelsea

A furious Conte took aim at the authorities responsible for the fixture calendar following Napoli's heartbreaking exit from the Champions League. The Italian manager, whose squad was decimated by the absence of 13 first-team players for the crucial tie, could not hide his anger at the physical demands being placed on his depleted team.

Speaking after the defeat to Chelsea, Conte sarcastically asked to meet the "genius" who decided Napoli should play three high-intensity matches in just seven days. "I have energy, we have to play in two and a half days," Conte raged. "It's hard to understand who makes the schedules and puts three games in seven days. I'd like to know who the genius is who makes the schedules. We play on Sunday, then now at 9pm, and then Saturday at 6pm."

The former Chelsea boss argued that the authorities pay lip service to player welfare while ignoring the reality of the situation. "Then they talk about injuries and many other things, but then they totally don't give a damn," he added.