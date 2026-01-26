Antonio Conte declares state of 'real emergency' at Napoli after heavy loss at Juventus that leaves Serie A champions' title defence in tatters

Napoli’s hopes of retaining their Scudetto crown were dealt a potentially fatal blow in Turin as they were swept aside by rivals Juventus in a humbling 3-0 loss that leaves them nine points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter. However, for Conte, the result was merely a symptom of a far more critical issue plaguing the club. Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the Italian tactician painted a bleak picture of the fitness levels within his squad, suggesting that the situation has escalated from difficult to critical in the space of a few weeks.

"The last league game we lost was against Udinese, and then many others happened, including the Super Cup, which we played in a state of emergency," Conte said. "Now we’re in a real emergency."

The defeat leaves Napoli drifting away from the summit of Serie A, but Conte’s primary concern appears to be fielding a competitive starting XI. The manager pointed to a ceaseless stream of casualties that has stripped the team of its backbone, noting that these are not minor knocks but significant medical issues requiring long-term rehabilitation. "We’re losing players one after another. We’re not talking about short absences: some have had surgery, others have had extended recovery times," he lamented.