Antoine Semenyo transfer ‘twist’? Liverpool still in £65m race as Man City sweat on deal for Bournemouth winger

Iraola concedes that a prized asset is about to be snatched from his clutches, with the Bournemouth boss telling Sky Sports when asked if Semenyo has likely scored his last goal for the club: “It looks like it, yes. Obviously, you have to do the medical and formalities but, I'm afraid to say because I don't want to lose him.

“I think it's going to be his last moments with us. He's a top professional. We're not [just] losing an incredible player but one of the best I've coached, he's ready for anything.”

City have been leading the chase for Semenyo’s signature since before Christmas, with Pep Guardiola ready to add another fearsome forward to an attacking unit at the Etihad that already includes prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush and wing wizards Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Oscar Bobb.

The Blues are, however, yet to get a deal over the line and Guardiola told reporters when asked about his pursuit of another wide option in the wake of a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton: “I don’t know. I don’t know what is going to happen in the transfer window.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!