Antoine Semenyo billed as another Cristiano Ronaldo or David Beckham for Man Utd as Red Devils mull over joining transfer chase for £65m Bournemouth star
Semenyo clause: January transfer likely for Bournemouth star
It appears inevitable that Semenyo will be on the move before the winter window of 2026 slams shut, with there a release clause in his contract that can be triggered by any member of his ever-growing list of suitors.
Manchester City are reported to be leading the chase for a powerful forward that netted 13 goals last season and has another nine to his name this term. Liverpool have also been credited with interest amid the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.
Iconic wingers: Semenyo likened to Ronaldo, Beckham & Giggs
Yorke is, however, of the opinion that United should be doing all they can to bring another exciting winger to Old Trafford. The 1999 Treble winner has told PokerScout: “Antoine Semenyo is probably one of the best players, if not the best player, in the Premier League right now in terms of what he's doing, and taking into consideration the team that he's actually playing for.
“If he was to go and play with better teams, better players, his potential would be huge. There is a reason why all the top teams are interested, because of his consistency and what he's been doing.
“For Manchester United, he would get fans off their seats, I think he's an exceptional player. Is he going to fit in there? What is he going to bring to the United team? I think he could take the ball up the pitch, to relieve the defenders.
“I think it would be a significant move from the manager's standpoint. Over the years when United have always played, they have players who take the ball up high up the pitch, which relieves the defenders, Semenyo can do that.
“It’s been key to United’s success over the years. Andrei Kanchelskis, to Ryan Giggs, to David Beckham, to Cristiano Ronaldo, to Antonio Valencia, those type of players always get the ball, take it really high and deep into the opposition half. That's what he would bring as well as goals and his creativity. I think he'll be an exceptional player, but not as a wing-back.
“Where Ruben Amorim wants him to play will have a big impact on his decision. If I was him. I'm not going to be playing as a wing-back, taking away my ability to create. I would suggest an initial conversation, but he's certainly a player that not just United, but City and everybody else would love to have in their team at this present time.”
Saudi interest: Will Fernandes remain at Old Trafford?
While calling on United to bolster their ranks, Yorke is also hoping that key personnel can be retained. Club captain Bruno Fernandes continues to see questions asked of his future, amid talk of interest from the Saudi Pro League, but Champions League qualification could convince the Portuguese midfielder to stay put.
Yorke added: “Bruno Fernandes has certainly been the talisman of the football club for the past five years. Marcus Rashford, in his best season, scored 30-plus goals, but Bruno has always been a significant player.
“United have always had really good attacking players and Bruno has fit that without a doubt. He's been incredible for the football team over the past five years or so. He was resilient in that he didn't want to go to Saudi, I think that it's good that the manager backed him at that moment. It's turned out to be the right decision from a Manchester United standpoint.
“I wonder if Bruno’s mindset is more positive now, since they added Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to the team, which gives them a little bit more attacking force. Are they a far better team than what they were? They've slightly improved, with [Benjamin] Sesko as well. I think the front attacking players have always been good. It's just the middle to back is the one that I think they can still improve on. Would they close the gap? Would they win anything with Ruben Amorim going into the next campaign? I still think there is work to do.
“I would like to think that Bruno will look at the whole season come the end of the year. I think he will remain there, but if United fall off and fail to qualify for the Champions League, I think that will change the whole dimension of what he's thinking might be. At the end of the season, Bruno has to find what is best for him at the end of the day and he has to meet that goal.”
Man Utd fixtures: Trip to Leeds next up for Red Devils
United are currently sat sixth in the Premier League standings, with consistency still proving to be elusive. They were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by rock-bottom Wolves last time out, leading to more questions being asked of Amorim, and desperately need a positive performance in their first fixture of 2026 against old adversaries Leeds on Sunday.
