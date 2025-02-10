VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann's gotta catch 'em all! Atletico Madrid star bizarrely swaps match-worn shirt for Pokemon cards with fan in the stands
Antoine Griezmann has often shown off his love for Pokemon and the Atleti star was spotted trading his match-worn shirt for rare trading cards.
- Griezmann trade match shirt for Pokemon cards
- Streamer Darizard9 gives two Elite Trainer boxes
- Prismatic Evolutions line trading card currently in demand