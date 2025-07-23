This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ann-Katrin Berger Euro 2025 GFXGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Ann-Katrin Berger: Two-time cancer survivor is Germany's new football icon - but can heroic goalkeeper keep out Spain's superstars in Euros semi-final?

Analysis
Germany
A. Berger
Women's EURO
Germany vs Spain
Women's football
FEATURES

After becoming well-known in England during her time with Chelsea, more chapters in the shot-stopper's incredible story are being written at Euro 2025

Tickets

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park

From

€39

Buy nowRead More

Germany are going to be up against it on Wednesday as they take on Spain for a place in the 2025 European Championship final. Not only did Saturday's quarter-final win over France take it out of them from a fatigue perspective, with the eight-time winners somehow getting through 120 gruelling minutes with just 10 players before winning the shootout, it also depleted them numerically, with Kathrin Hendrich suspended after her brainless red card, Sjoeke Nusken picking up a yellow that also rules her out and Sarai Linder joining Giulia Gwinn on the injury list. Germany will have only 19 players available, three of them goalkeepers.

Perhaps no one is more important to Christian Wuck and his team, though, than one of those 'keepers. As Germany defied the odds to progress on Saturday night, it was Ann-Katrin Berger who stole the show, first with a truly outstanding save to prevent an own goal from Janina Minge and then with her penalty shootout heroics, as she saved two either side of her own thumping finish to book her nation's place in the last four.

"We knew that we could only survive with mentality, fighting spirit and solidarity," Wuck said afterwards. No one embodies those values better than Berger, whose status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world is made all the more incredible by the two battles with cancer she has endured during her time at the very top of the game.

Article continues below

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

The Women’s Euro 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
St. Jakob-Park is a Swiss sports stadium located in Basel, which was opened in 2001. It is the largest football venue in Switzerland and as well as staging internationals it is home to Swiss Super League side, FC Basel. Although the stadium capacity was increased to 42,500 for Euro 2008 matches, seats were removed following that tournament to create more space within the stadium and the current capacity is now 37,500 for international matches. St. Jakob-Park was also the venue for the 2016 UEFA Europa League Final, where Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Women’s Euro 2025 tickets were made available through official UEFA channels at womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch and demand has been high with over 500,000 sold. Close collaboration with each national association following the final tournament draw, helped process the sale of tickets to fans of the participating teams.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Next Match