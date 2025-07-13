'It's in our blood!' - Angharad James issues rallying cry as Wales aim to knock England out of Euro 2025 with stunning scalp

Former Arsenal and Everton midfielder Angharad James is determined to beat England and knock the reigning champions out of the Women's Euro 2025. James, who is leading Wales in their first major women's tournament in Switzerland, spoke about the rivalry that the two countries share, while claiming that is in their 'blood and DNA' to knock the Lionesses out of the competition.

