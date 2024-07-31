Angel Di Maria Argentina 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

Angel Di Maria sent 'pig's head with bullet' as 'written death threat' made against his daughter with Argentina star calling off 'dream' return to Rosario Central due to 'horrible' intimidation tactics

Angel Di MariaArgentinaRosario CentralLiga Profesional

Angel Di Maria has revealed that his plans of a "dream" return to former team Rosario Central fell apart due to death threats his family received.

  • Di Maria wanted Rosario return
  • Family received horrific death threats
  • Also sent pig's head with a bullet
