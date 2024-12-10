Under-fire Ange Postecoglou sleepwalking towards Daniel Levy's axe: Tottenham's issues run far deeper than stubborn boss needing a Plan B - it's time for the chairman to decide what he wants Spurs to be

Tottenham sit 11th in the Premier League table and results have not been good enough, but that goes beyond the manager and his players

The cold and frosty animosity from Tottenham supporters towards the club's ownership has bubbled away over the last half-decade or so. It's now starting to reach a boiling point.

It's no longer only a social media phenomena limited to those donning purple and gold colours in their handles and bios - 'purple and gold until ENIC have sold' for those unaware of the trend. Chants demanding Daniel Levy's exit have been a common theme of home losses.

Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Chelsea was the nadir of the Ange Postecoglou era. Spurs have come up with some extraordinary big-game performances this season, notably thrashing both Manchester United and Manchester City on their travels, but this was a step too far up against the closest title challengers to Premier League leaders Liverpool. The very best and very worst of Postecoglou's Tottenham was on full display, with the hosts scintillating early on and then in small bursts, but ultimately too fragile to maintain the two-goal lead they built after 11 minutes.

The Australian manager cannot be absolved of blame and his tactics need adjusting, but Spurs' position of 11th in the table is on those upstairs at the club more so than any one person in the dugout or on the pitch.