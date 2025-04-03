'I am at such a disconnect with the world' - Ange Postecoglou hits back at claims he taunted Tottenham fans with ear-cupping celebration during limp loss at Chelsea
Ange Postecoglou denied that he was trying to goad Tottenham supporters with an ear-cupping celebration in their 1-0 loss at Chelsea.
- Spurs lost 1-0 at Chelsea
- Postecoglou cupped ears to fans before equaliser was disallowed
- Head coach denies claims over taunt