Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus fighting for UCL spot on final day against relegation-threatened Gianluca Busio and Venezia

The final weekend of the European club season has arrived.

It’s been a long, demanding campaign. Players are pushing through fatigue, fans have ridden the highs and lows, and managers are already eyeing the months ahead. But before the offseason begins, there’s still one league match left—and for a few teams, everything is still on the line.

In Italy, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, and Juventus take the stage in their league finale against none other than fellow U.S. international Gianluca Busio and his club, Venezia. The stakes for this contest are higher than most - all across Europe - this weekend. UEFA Champions League qualification is on the line for the Bianconeri, while Venezia are in must-win territory to avoid relegation to Serie B.

Then, in England, Antonee Robinson's Fulham and Tyler Adams' Bournemouth end their Premier League seasons playing for pride on the final day of their campaign. For the Cottagers, they hold the keys to potentially pushing Manchester City outside a top-five placement spot, while the Cherries will be competing in front of their home fans at the Vitality Stadium in what will be Jamie Vardy's final game for Leicester City.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.