Americans Abroad preview: USMNT's Antonee Robinson navigating through transfer speculation, Brenden Aaronson to continue form, and Tyler Adams to return?

Suddenly, everything feels quiet. Friday’s Supercoppa Italia could feature a USMNT showdown if either Christian Pulisic or Yunus Musah is deemed fit to face Weston McKennie’s Juventus -- though Tim Weah will miss out due to a thigh injury. Otherwise, it’s an unusual time of year. With the Bundesliga, Eredivisie, and La Liga all on well-deserved breaks, many Americans who are typically in the spotlight are currently on vacation.

But there remains football to be played, even if the headline-grabbers might be injured or enjoying some well-earned rest. As with most things this season, it all starts with Antonee Robinson, who has been consistently excellent for Fulham. He was a little short of his best against Bournemouth last week and could do with a return to form this weekend.

Brenden Aaronson, meanwhile, is looking to build on a man of the match performance from Leeds' win over Derby, where the American bagged a crucial 78th-minute goal. And finally, there is more concern about Tyler Adams. He missed the Fulham game with a knock, and there is no official word on when he might be back (although his manager suggested his injury wasn't major).

So, it's a week defined by a mostly UK football focus with others such as Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers also perhaps playing roles in Scotland. Either way, there's plenty of intrigue to be found, with places in the USMNT always up for grabs. GOAL US takes a look at Americans Abroad ahead of what should be another interesting weekend in European soccer.