Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic seeks Milan derby glory, Antonee Robinson and Fulham seek redemption, Tim Weah and Juventus seek Serie A improvement

It wasn't a particularly good week in the Champions League for USMNT stars. Milan lost in pretty miserable fashion to Dinamo Zagreb, with Yunus Musah sent off. Even a Christian Pulisic moment of individual inspiration coudn't save them. Meanwhile, Juventus were about as unwatchable as usual, and this time conceded twice - while also failing to find the net again. They have now lost two in a row.

That all followed a poor weekend, especially for Fulham and Antonee Robinson. The Cottagers did everything but put the ball in the net against Ruben Amorim's Man United. But a fresh weekend should bring reasons for optimism. There's a pivotal Milan derby that could define the season for Pulisic and AC Milan. There's a chance for Juve to get back on track against struggling Empoli. And Robinson and Fulham might just be able to stop Newcastle's momentum in a tough fixture at St. James park.

