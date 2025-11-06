Amad Diallo wing-back dilemma exposes the limitations of Ruben Amorim's controversial Man Utd formation

Amad started United's very first match under Amorim at right-wing-back against Ipswich Town and set up the first goal of the Portuguese's new era, for Marcus Rashford. But while the England forward was cast aside by the coach less than a month later, Amad has become a fundamental part of Amorim's project.

United effectively had a bonfire of wingers over the summer, as Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were all placed in the 'bomb squad' that had to train separately from the rest of the first team. Amad remained, starting in eight out of the nine Premier League games he has been available for this season (he missed the trip to Brentford on compassionate leave). While three of his appearances have come in attacking midfield, six of them have come at right-wing-back, and recently he has become Amorim's first-choice for the role, forcing natural right-back Diogo Dalot to play on the left.

Amorim outlined Amad's suitability to playing at wing-back last December when he said: "He's very good playing in that position (wing-back) but also playing between the lines because he has good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball. He is capable of playing in both positions and he can play in different systems. You need to to have good physicality [at wing-back]. Good physicality is not the size, but he can run. And that is a key point in that position. The technical characteristics are perfect for him."