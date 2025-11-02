'We believe in his system!' - Amad Diallo defends Ruben Amorim after Man Utd's winning run ends at hands of Nottingham Forest

United will look to return to winning ways at Tottenham next week and will hope to capitalise on the negative atmosphere building at Spurs following their third defeat in five matches in all competitions. To beat Tottenham United will need to get more out of the productive partnership that has been building between Amad and Bryan Mbeumo down the right flank.

The pair combined to score during United's 2-1 win at Liverpool last month and impressed during the 4-2 victory over Brighton but were unable to wreak much havoc against Forest.

"I think we have a good relationship, especially because he speaks French," Amad said of Mbeumo. "We are trying to have that relationship, not only on the pitch but even outside the pitch, to have that connection. He's a good guy, he's a humble guy, he works very hard in training, so we are trying to do the best on the right." with whom he has struck up a successful partnership."