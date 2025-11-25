Getty Images Sport
‘Am I done with Spirit yet?’ - USWNT star Trinity Rodman admits uncertainty over her NWSL future as free agency begins
'My answer goes back and forth'
In an interview with Front Office Sports filmed before the NWSL final, Trinity Rodman acknowledged the emotional weight of her looming free-agency decision. The 23-year-old U.S. women’s national team forward said she remains conflicted about her future with the Washington Spirit, the club that drafted her first overall in 2021.
“My answer goes back and forth - it’s kinda hard,” Rodman said. “The question that always comes up is, ‘Am I done with Spirit yet?’ which is very emotional, honestly. So when I’m saying I don’t know what I’m doing, I genuinely don’t know. I really don’t, guys - I’m a little girl trying to figure it out.”
- Getty Images Sport
'We want those top players here'
Rodman’s free agency comes at a time when several prominent American players have moved from the NWSL to European clubs. Reports indicate that three teams from England’s Women’s Super League have expressed interest in signing her, while the USL Super League’s D.C. Power has also been linked.
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman addressed Rodman’s situation ahead of the championship match, reiterating the league’s desire to keep top talent.
“Specifically, as it relates to Trinity - and, candidly, any other top player in the world - we want those top players here in the NWSL,” Berman said. “And particularly, we want Trinity in the NWSL, and we will fight for her.”
- Getty
Rodman’s decision represents inflection point for NWSL
Rodman’s decision comes amid a period of increased movement by U.S. national team players to Europe. Recent transfers include Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea, Emily Fox to Arsenal, and Lindsey Horan to Lyon. Her choice will add another data point to the trend of American players evaluating opportunities in both the NWSL and European leagues.
- Getty Images Sport
League awaits star's decision
Following the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 loss to Gotham FC in the final, Rodman plans to take a break before making her final decision, a timeline that will keep the NWSL and interested clubs in suspense. The league office will undoubtedly continue working behind the scenes to create conditions favorable for keeping Rodman in Washington.
