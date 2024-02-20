'This must be some alternate universe' - Forgotten England & Premier League star rolls back years with winning goal for Man Utd in U21s derby clash with City to prompt hilarious 'starboy' claims from fans
Forgotten Premier League ace Tom Huddleston was labelled a "starboy" after scoring the winner for Manchester United in an U21s derby clash with City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd U21s win derby clash 2-1
- Huddlestone hit winner from edge of box
- Currently working in player-coach role