'Consequence of what he did' - Alisson reveals he's not spoken to Mohamed Salah and admits 'it's not an easy situation'

Speaking about the incident, Reds' star goalkeeper Alisson said: "This isn't a situation that makes us happy. On a personal level we all love Mo and he's a hugely important player for the team. He is a wonderful human being and a spectacular footballer. He has been very important for the club and has produced some incredible numbers. He's won everything there is to win in his career. The situation isn't nice. We were a little bit caught by surprise but we know it's a personal situation, so we are leaving it to him and the club. It doesn't matter what we think.

"What we want is for him and the club to reach an agreement which is in the best interests of him, the club and all of the playing staff. As for tomorrow night's match, we want to play our best. You can expect a Liverpool side that wants to show the will to win and improve the current situation. Play good football and winning football. It won't be in any way easy, we are well aware Inter are a very good side. We know it's a huge challenge."

Alisson also showed support for Arne Slot, amid talks that the Dutch manager could face the axe, as the Brazilian said: "Of course, yes. The Premier League last season. Before Arne came in, everyone was talking about the huge challenge. It looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved last season. That should be enough but we believe in his knowledge, his style of playing, that he is capable of helping us to turn around this situation. It's not only about ourselves but that's the situation with the club as well, they trust him. It's not only his responsibility, as a player, I also share it with him. Of course, he's the man responsible for how the team plays, but we are taking the responsibility and are the ones who take action and can change everything. It doesn't make the situation any easier, but we are trying to do that. We have the desire to change the situation and the manager does as well. To get us back on track for the football we were playing last season."

