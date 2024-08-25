Ipswich Town FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alisson explains why he snubbed big-money Saudi Arabia transfer to stay at Liverpool

A. BeckerLiverpoolTransfersSaudi Pro LeaguePremier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed why he decided to snub a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League to stay at Anfield.

  • Alisson revealed Saudi Pro League clubs were interested
  • Was tempted to move to the Middle East
  • Current Liverpool contract runs until 2027
