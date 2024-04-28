Alisha Lehmann Aston Villa Chelsea VAR 2024Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Alisha Lehmann witnesses VAR drama at Aston Villa after taking Switzerland team-mate Amira Arfaoui along to watch boyfriend Douglas Luiz in Premier League action against Chelsea

Alisha LehmannPremier LeagueWSLWomen's footballAston Villa vs ChelseaAston VillaChelseaAston Villa WomenSwitzerland

Alisha Lehmann has been watching boyfriend Douglas Luiz in action again, with the Switzerland international witnessing VAR drama against Chelsea.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dramatic Premier League clash at Villa Park
  • Late goal ruled out in controversial fashion
  • Swiss stars among those in the stands
Article continues below

Editors' Picks