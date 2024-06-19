LehmannGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Alisha Lehmann puts herself through her paces ahead of Aston Villa's pre-season as Juventus transfer rumours rumble on

Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann is back on the treadmill as the Women's Super League star gears up for new season.

  • Lehmann linked with Juventus switch
  • Could follow boyfriend Luiz to Italy
  • Preparing for pre-season as usual
