Alisha Lehmann's home in Italy burgled as Como Women's star shares video of ransacked bedroom
Italian job: Lehmann won Serie A title with Juventus
The 26-year-old forward took on an Italian job in the summer of 2024. At that point, she bid farewell to English football and the WSL following stints with West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa. A fresh start was made with Turin-based giants Juventus.
Lehmann savoured Serie A title success during her debut campaign with the Bianconere, allowing wild celebrations to be taken in. She was, however, never a guaranteed starter for the most ambitious of outfits.
With that in mind, an offer from Como Women was accepted in 2025. That transfer allowed Lehmann to take up residence in picturesque surroundings on the banks of an iconic lake. It did not take her long to get among the goals for new employers.
Lehmann shares video of ransacked apartment
In October, having previously posted snaps of her soaking up the sun in Como, Lehmann shared how she gets to take in stunning views on a daily basis - with a huge expanse of water just outside her door. She stated online: “It's great to wake up every morning to a beautiful view. You wake up much happier.”
Lehmann’s mood has now been soured. She has shared another video with her 16 million followers on Instagram. In that, she captures the state of her bedroom after seeing intruders rifle through her belongings - with the contents of wardrobes and cabinets being flung everywhere.
Lehmann is trying to stay upbeat, as she accompanied said video with the message: “Next time people rob my house, can you please clean up after, cause I’ve got OCD.” As someone that likes organisation and cleanliness, the Swiss now faces confusion and mess.
Why Lehmann joined the project at Como Women
Lehmann told The Guardian when joining Como Women and forming part of a project that is about more than just results on the field: “It’s an independent club, fully focused on women’s football – and that really matters to me. From the start, I could see this wasn’t just another team; it’s a project with real purpose and vision. [So] signing with FC Como Women just felt right.
“We’re in a moment where women’s football can define itself on its own terms, and independent clubs like Como Women have the opportunity in leading the movement. [It] isn’t just about winning matches. It’s about building something that lasts. This is the first time I’ve joined an independent club. That was a big part of my decision. It shows there is a different way of doing things.”
She added: “I came here to play football and hope to earn my place by working hard. I came here to compete and to grow as an athlete. The rest will come if I stay true to that. For me, it’s simple: I want to play as much as possible, help the team, and enjoy football. What I love is that they [Como] take the game seriously, but also create space for players to be themselves.
“There’s so much potential here. Italy’s performances have shown the quality and spirit in the game here, and now people are paying attention. I think the league is ready to take a big step forward. With more visibility, investment, and commitment to the players, Serie A Women can become a real force in Europe. Being part of that journey is something I’m really excited about.”
Away games & Baller League: Lehmann often on the road
Lehmann is regularly away from home as she takes in games on the road with Como Women and the Switzerland national team. She has also been heading back to England after linking up with Love Island presenter and partner of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, Maya Jama, to become coach of MVPs United in the UK version of Baller League.
