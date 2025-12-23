Is Alexander Isak's season over? Arne Slot sets recovery timeframe for Liverpool record signing after surgery on fractured fibula & slams 'reckless' Micky van der Ven tackle

Slot has said, with Isak being laid low after scoring a crucial goal against Tottenham but being caught by a desperate tackle from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven: “For me it was a reckless challenge. I spoke a lot about the challenge from Xavi Simons which was completely unintentional. I don't think you'll ever get an injury from that tackle. The tackle of Van de Ven if you make it ten times, I think ten times there is a serious chance a player gets a serious injury. It's going to be a long injury - a couple of months. A big, big disappointment for him and for us.”