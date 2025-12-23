+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Is Alexander Isak's season over? Arne Slot sets recovery timeframe for Liverpool record signing after surgery on fractured fibula & slams 'reckless' Micky van der Ven tackle

Alexander Isak may have suffered a fractured fibula, but a broken leg may not have brought his 2025-26 campaign to a close. Liverpool boss Arne Slot has delivered a recovery update on the most expensive player in British football. He is confident that the £125 million ($169m) Sweden international striker will play Premier League football again this season.

  • Will Isak play again this season? Slot update

    Slot has said, with Isak being laid low after scoring a crucial goal against Tottenham but being caught by a desperate tackle from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven: “For me it was a reckless challenge. I spoke a lot about the challenge from Xavi Simons which was completely unintentional. I don't think you'll ever get an injury from that tackle. The tackle of Van de Ven if you make it ten times, I think ten times there is a serious chance a player gets a serious injury. It's going to be a long injury - a couple of months. A big, big disappointment for him and for us.”

