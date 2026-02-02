Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain linked with shock Celtic move as Mikel Arteta quizzed on potential Arsenal transfer

Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Arsenal between 2011 and 2017, before sealing a £35 million move to Liverpool. A Southampton youth product, he is now back in north London, and participated in first-team training in January. He has usually worked with the club's youth sides, but an injury sustained by versatile ace Mikel Merino saw manager Mikel Arteta asked about the prospect of signing Oxlade-Chamberlain on a shock free transfer. He did not rule the prospect out.

He said: "We explore every option.”

He also claimed "we are on it" in regards to signing a replacement for Merino, adding: “And it’s our responsibility, when we are playing for what we are playing, to give ourselves the best opportunity and chance to look at the market, every option, evaluate them, and then make a decision whether we do something, if it’s possible.

“When you lose a big player like this in the squad with four months to go and all the competitions to play for, you need to look.

“And we need to do everything that we possibly can do to see if we have a player that is available, and if we don’t, we keep what we have.

"At this level, especially for four months, you have to bring a player that has the capacity to adapt immediately and impact the team.

“That is not easy, but if it was easy we would not be here. So we need to find solutions and try. We need players because we play every two, three days.”