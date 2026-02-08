AFP
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals if Perrie Edwards will join him in new life at Celtic after Little Mix pop star didn't move to Turkey for Besiktas spell
Oxlade-Chamberlain makes Celtic move & Perrie will join him
It was confirmed on Friday that Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Celtic after spending some time as a free agent following his Besiktas adventure. The midfielder trained with former club Arsenal during his time out of the game to keep up fitness, which resulted in a few questions over whether a sensational return to the Emirates could be on the cards as cover for the injured Mikel Merino.
These claims were proven false, though, and talkSPORT now reports that Oxlade-Chamberlain will be joined in Glasgow by fiancée Perrie and their two young children. Their family were split up at points during Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time in Turkey as Perrie mixed her time between Istanbul and England to work on her blossoming solo career. This time, though, the pair are set to be reunited full-time in Glasgow for the midfielder’s next chapter in his career on the pitch, for which he received a glowing farewell message from Mikel Arteta.
The pair have a son together, born in 2021, and welcomed a daughter to add to their young family in January.
Oxlade-Chamberlain confirms family decision
Oxlade-Chamberlain told reporters of Perrie’s decision: “Yeah, she'll be up here for sure. We've just had our second baby, so she's only four weeks old. So I think a few more weeks and they'll probably head up here for sure.
“My son will definitely want to come up and he loves his football now, so it's good for him to come up.
“I'll make sure she's up here. She's been up here a few times, she loves it up here. She just complains about the weather and that's it. But they'll definitely be up here at some point.”
'Exactly what I need' - Oxlade-Chamberlain on Celtic move
Speaking with Celtic TV after his arrival at the Scottish Premiership giants, Oxlade-Chamberlain said on his excitement for his next chapter: "It's been a busy few days but I'm delighted and really excited. Speaking with the manager, it just felt like the perfect fit for me and I feel like I can come in and help out the lads.
"Just talking to the manager, and Shaun Maloney (interim assistant manager) as well, who told the expectations on the club and what it means to play here, what our targets are and that he's going to push me.
"That's all the stuff I identify with and that's the environment I've always been in and been lucky enough to be in. It's exactly what I need. I need another challenge and lucky enough at a massive club like this. And they can help me get back to where I need to get to and, more importantly, I need to help the team achieve the goals we want to do."
Perrie already has Rangers rivalry ahead of Glasgow arrival
Celtic currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind leaders Hearts and three behind arch-rivals Rangers, though Celtic have a game in hand on the pair.
It makes for an interesting coincidence that new signing Oxlade-Chamberlain’s partner Edwards already has an existing rivalry with Rangers of her own, dating back to her days in Little Mix. Back in 2016, the girl group were going for Christmas No.1 with their single Touch. While at the same time, Rangers fans wanted The Dave Clarke Five’s 1964 hit Glad All Over to top the charts in honour of then striker Joe Garner, for whom they had begun a chant using a rendition of the song.
Ultimately, neither track achieved Christmas No.1 – Touch was closest at No.4 and Glad All Over was down at 31 – but the rivalry which ensued between Little Mix fans and Rangers supporters on social media may stand Perrie in good stead with those of a Celtic persuasion in her new home.
