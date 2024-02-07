Alex Morgan snubbed again! USWNT reveal Gold Cup roster with Becky Sauerbrunn, Kristie Mewis and Andi Sullivan among other huge names left out by Emma Hayes and Twila Kilgore

James Hunsley
Alex Morgan USWNTGetty
Alex MorganUSAWomen's footballCONCACAF Gold CupBecky SauerbrunnKristie Mewis

Alex Morgan and Becky Sauerbrunn head a list of notable absentees from the United States women's roster to play in the upcoming Gold Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • USWNT to play in Gold Cup in February
  • Morgan, Sauerbrunn and Mewis among absentees
  • Sign of generational change under Hayes

Editors' Picks