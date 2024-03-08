Alessai Russo Mary Earps England 2023-24Getty Images
James Hunsley

'Love you always' - Alessia Russo sends touching birthday message to Lionesses team-mate Mary Earps as star goalkeeper turns 31

Mary EarpsAlessia RussoEnglandWomen's footballWSLManchester United WomenArsenal Women

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo shared a heartwarming birthday message to England team-mate Mary Earps after the Manchester United goalkeeper turned 31.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Earps celebrated birthday on Thursday
  • Receives countless messages from fellow football stars
  • Russo shares heartwarming collage for Man Utd 'keeper

Editors' Picks