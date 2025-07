This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Alejandro Zendejas, Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez headline Liga MX All-Star squad for Austin showdown against Lionel Messi and MLS All-Stars Major League Soccer Liga MX Liga MX faces MLS on July 23 at TQL Stadium in Austin in the 2025 All-Star Game. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below 30-player roster; two commissioner picks still pending

Liga MX defeated MLS 4-1 in last year's All-Star Game

30-player roster; two commissioner picks still pending

Squad includes 14 Balón de Oro winners and 14 coach selections