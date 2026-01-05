Alejandro Garnacho cheekily revels in Ruben Amorim's Man Utd sacking with social media activity after being exiled by ex-Red Devils boss before Chelsea transfer

A £40 million ($54m) transfer to Chelsea was subsequently completed, allowing Garnacho to start afresh at Stamford Bridge. While that new challenge has been embraced, the tricky winger continues to keep an eye on events at Old Trafford.

On January 5, it was revealed that Amorim had been forced through the exits in Manchester. He took in just 63 games at the helm and has paid the price for inconsistency on the field and public blasts at the United board off the pitch.

Garnacho hinted after the 2025 Europa League final, which saw United suffer a 1-0 defeat to domestic rivals Tottenham, that he was ready to walk away from Amorim’s reign in Manchester. He said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know. The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

His brother, Roberto, posted on social media: “Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.”

