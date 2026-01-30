Al-Nassr close the gap! Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix star in dominant win over Al-Kholood to move within three points of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr took the ascendancy from the very start at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, as Felix and Sadio Mane combined to create an opportunity which the Senegalese headed wide within the first two minutes. Felix was involved again following an Inigo Martinez ball over the top, which resulted in Ronaldo seeing a goal-bound shot cleared off the line by 19-year-old Mansour Camara.

The opportunities kept coming as Ronaldo missed a headed chance after mistiming his jump and failing to connect with another inviting delivery. The hosts came more into the game as the first half developed but it would be Al Nassr who created all the best chances, Mane setting Felix to head just wide of the post while Simakan saw a powerful header repelled by the strong right hand of Al-Kholood goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani.

The home side did well to go into the break with the score still goalless, thanks in part to a stunning block by John Buckley, who threw himself at the feet of Ronaldo to bravely divert a shot over the crossbar. They were also thankful for a tight offside decision, as Mane’s strike was ruled out due to Felix being marginally offside in the build-up.

Al-Nassr would show no mercy in the second period, though. Just two minutes after the two sides emerged from the interval, the visitors took the lead and, inevitably, it was Ronaldo who made the telling contribution. Felix found his way in behind once again and this time beat the offside trap, playing the ball across unselfishly for Ronaldo to slide into an empty net. Ronaldo’s 17th Saudi Pro League goal of the season put him one behind top scorer Ivan Toney and represented the great Portuguese’s 961st goal of his glittering career.

No sooner had Al Nassr taken the lead, it was 2-0. This time it was Simakan, who powered home another Felix delivery as the 26-year-old grabbed his second assist of the match. From that point on there would only be one winner and the home side barely mustered an attack. Things went from bad to worse for Al-Kholood when captain Hatan Bahbri was sent off for an elbow on Simakan off the ball, after the referee was instructed by VAR to go to the screen.

In the closing stages, the result was sealed as Ramzi Solan kicked through the back of Coman for a penalty. With Ronaldo and Mane off the pitch, the Frenchman stepped up for spot kick duties and calmly turned Cozzani the wrong way to seal a huge victory for Al-Nassr.