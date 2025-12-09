AFP
Adrien Rabiot happy to provide 'game-changing moment' to spark AC Milan comeback before Christian Pulisic double to seal return to top of Serie A table
Milan pull off important comeback
The pressure was palpable at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday evening. For the opening 25 minutes, it appeared that the Rossoneri were destined not just for a slip-up, but for a humiliating collapse.
Max Allegri’s side endured a nightmare start, conceding twice in quick succession to Nikola Vlasic and Duvan Zapata, leaving them staring down the barrel of a damaging defeat. The team looked lethargic, disjointed, and seemingly unable to cope with the hosts' intensity.
However, just as the game threatened to spiral out of control, Rabiot stepped up. The French international produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 24th minute to drag his side back into the contest, halving the deficit and shifting the momentum entirely before substitute Christian Pulisic stole the headlines with a decisive brace.
- Getty Images Sport
Rabiot opens up on Rossoneri's revival
Speaking to the media after the whistle, Rabiot offered a brutally honest assessment of Milan’s opening exchanges, while also praising the character shown to turn the result around.
"We were soft at the start, we need to work on that because we can't always turn things around like that," Rabiot admitted. "At half-time, we told ourselves to be more aggressive, and we immediately saw a change in pace. Pulisic's introduction then did us good.
"As for the rest, it was good, because we need to look at the positives too. The goal? It wasn't the most important, but it gave something to the team. We've changed. A nice goal, which brings us the three points. Every now and then you need a play that changes the game."
Rabiot's "nice goal" was undeniably the turning point. Picking up the ball in midfield with his side trailing 2-0 and morale flagging, the Frenchman drove forward and unleashed a powerful effort that gave the goalkeeper no chance.
Pulisic's impact praised by Rabiot
Rabiot was also quick to highlight the contribution of Pulisic. The American winger, who had started on the bench due to illness, was introduced in the second half and immediately transformed the attack.
Pulisic's first goal levelled the scores, and his second, which was a clinical finish inside the box, completed the turnaround, sending the travelling fans into rapture. The victory extends Milan’s unbeaten run and reinforces their credentials as serious title contenders, showing the grit required to win "ugly" when necessary.
"Two days ago I was truly dead, today I felt much better," Pulisic said. "I'm happy to have come here to help the team. Yesterday we didn't know if I could play, but this morning I felt much better. I'm happy with the goals, but the important thing was to win the match."
- Getty Images Sport
Allegri's army back on top of Serie A
The victory sees AC Milan move to 31 points, leapfrogging Napoli to return to the top of the Serie A table. It is a massive psychological boost for a side that many questioned following a turbulent summer.
For Rabiot, who arrived on a free transfer to add experience and winning mentality to the midfield, nights like this validate the club's decision to bring him in. His ability to recognise the need for a "game-changing moment" and then deliver it is exactly the kind of leadership Allegri needs as the season heads into the crucial winter months.
Milan will now look to consolidate their lead when they host Sassuolo at San Siro next weekend. They will be hoping for a cleaner performance than the one produced in Turin, but as Rabiot emphasised, the "three points" are ultimately all that matters in a title race. With Pulisic firing and Rabiot running the engine room, the Rossoneri look ready to fight for every inch of ground in the battle for the Scudetto.
