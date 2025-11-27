'I knew what I wanted' - Adrien Rabiot reveals failed attempts to reunite with 'winner' Max Allegri before AC Milan switch as midfielder says he shares coach's 'way of thinking'

Rabiot's move to Milan made a lot of sense from many angles. First of all, he was returning to the Serie A, a league where he spent five years from 2019 to 2024 before switching to Stade Velodrome. Secondly, he shares an incredible personal and professional relationship with head coach Allegri, whom he was coached by in Turin.

"He's a winner, and I like his personality, his coaching style, his passion for football, and his ambition," Rabiot told La Gazzetta dello Sport while speaking of the Italian manager "He always gives his all, and I see myself in his way of thinking. Off the pitch, he's always very positive, he cracks jokes, and he keeps us calm."

The 30-year-old also revealed that he chose to join Juventus in 2019 because Allegri was the head coach at the time, before being replaced by Maurizio Sarri the same summer. "I met him months before the end of the season and immediately liked him," he said. "When I arrived in Turin, however, he was no longer there. When he returned in 2021, we created a great relationship. On and off the pitch."

He also shared that the Milan expressed interest in signing him as a free agent in 2024. "Milan had also approached me last year, when I was a free agent, and we talked," added Rabiot. "Would the team have finished higher than eighth with me? I don't know, but given what we're doing now, I'd say I arrived at Milanello at the right time.

"The Rossoneri club also wanted me in July, when I was at Marseille, but it was difficult for me to leave. After that [dressing room fight] happened, other Italian clubs contacted me, but I knew what I wanted. Allegri told me: 'Let's see what happens...' and something really happened. I don't know how he does it, but he also foresees... the future (laughs)."

