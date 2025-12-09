'He actually looks like a goalkeeper!' - Senne Lammens hailed as a 'massive upgrade' on Andre Onana after 'dominant' start to Man Utd career

Former United defender Paul Parker delivered an uncompromising assessment of the club’s goalkeeping transformation, insisting Lammens represents a massive improvement.

In an interview with MyBettingSites.co.uk,Parker said: "Lammens have definitely made a big difference for Manchester United. He is a massive upgrade from Onana. He looks confident and Man United wouldn’t be where they are if they hadn’t brought him in. He is communicating a lot better than Onana, and the most important thing is that he actually looks like a goalkeeper. He can actually use his hands and make saves, which should be the most important thing for a goalkeeper, but Onana couldn’t do that."

Parker, once a key part of United’s early Premier League dominance, added that Lammens’ youth only heightens the excitement.

"He is still very young, so he has a lot of room to grow as well, but I have been really surprised with the way he has come in and dominated in goal," he said. "For me, he has been one of the best signings of the season, and combining that with his potential, I think Man United made the right decision by signing him and letting Onana go."