AC Milan reportedly weighing Mexico's Santiago Giménez future as possible West Ham swap emerges

AC Milan are preparing to reshape their attack after an uneven first half of the season, and Santiago Giménez has emerged as a key uncertainty, according to reports. The 24-year-old arrived with high expectations and has continued to earn starts, but he has yet to score in Serie A and recently missed time through injury. His profile has not fully convinced Massimiliano Allegri, whose system has been a difficult fit for the Mexican striker. It is not the first time Milan have evaluated his future, either - a similar swap proposal was explored last summer.