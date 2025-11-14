+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alejandro Orellana

AC Milan reportedly weighing Mexico's Santiago Giménez future as possible West Ham swap emerges

Santiago Giménez’s future at AC Milan is becoming increasingly uncertain. The club is evaluating changes to its attack for January, and multiple reports across Europe indicate the Mexican striker could be included in a potential swap deal with West Ham for German forward Niclas Füllkrug. With form and tactical fit both under review, a move to the Premier League is emerging as a possibility.

    Milan losing confidence in Giménez

    AC Milan are preparing to reshape their attack after an uneven first half of the season, and Santiago Giménez has emerged as a key uncertainty, according to reports. The 24-year-old arrived with high expectations and has continued to earn starts, but he has yet to score in Serie A and recently missed time through injury. His profile has not fully convinced Massimiliano Allegri, whose system has been a difficult fit for the Mexican striker. It is not the first time Milan have evaluated his future, either - a similar swap proposal was explored last summer.

    West Ham’s Füllkrug emerges as preferred option

    European reports claim Milan could offer Giménez to West Ham in exchange for Niclas Füllkrug. The German striker, valued at around $11.6 million (€10 million), is significantly cheaper than Giménez, whose market value stands at $29.1 million (€25 million). That financial gap - along with an eight-year age difference - makes the deal particularly attractive for the Premier League side.

    Füllkrug seeking a fresh start

    Füllkrug has endured a difficult time in England, scoring just three times in 27 matches after his move from Dortmund. His agent has already opened the door to a January exit as the 31-year-old looks to recover form. Milan view him as the physical, traditional No. 9 Allegri wants to pair with Christopher Nkunku for the rest of the season.

    What the move would mean for Giménez

    A move to West Ham would place Giménez firmly in the Premier League spotlight, though it would also come with challenges - competing for European places is generally more difficult in England than in Serie A. Still, with Milan actively assessing striker options and growing questions over whether Giménez has met expectations, a winter departure is becoming increasingly plausible. This time, he may not be part of the long-term plans.