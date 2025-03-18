AC Milan want a discount on Kyle Walker! Serie A giants ready to sign loanee permanently if Man City drop their price as they plan sale of ex-Tottenham star after just one season
AC Milan do not count on Emerson Royal anymore and will look to sell him this summer to buy Kyle Walker for a discounted price from Manchester City.
- Milan keen on signing Walker permanently from City
- Want a discount on the agreed fee
- Rossoneri planning to sell out-of-favour Emerson Royal