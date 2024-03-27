Haji Wright USMNT Nations League heroUSA Today Sports
Soham Mukherjee

'My day one!' - AC Milan star Christian Pulisic sends throwback birthday message to USMNT team-mate Haji Wright

Haji WrightChristian PulisicUSACONCACAF Nations LeagueAC MilanSerie A

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic has sent a heart-warming throwback birthday message to fellow USMNT star Haji Wright.

  • Pulisic good friends with Wright
  • Sent wishes on his 26th birthday
  • The duo played a crucial role in USMNT's Nations League win

